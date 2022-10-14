Kish Cumi Price has been named the new CEO and president of the Louisville Urban League.

“There is no question that Kish will forge her own exceptional path in continuing to carry this organization to new heights,” Louisville Urban League Board Chair Lorrie Lee said at a Friday announcement.

Price will officially start in the role on Nov. 1, the day after current CEO Sadiqa Reynolds leaves the position.

“I do not take this station lightly, nor do I take the mantel for granted,” Price said. “I believe that it is my struggle and my privilege that has prepared me for this position.”

Price is not new to working in the public health and education spheres. She previously worked at the Louisville Urban League as the director of education policy and programs from 2019 through 2021.

Most recently she worked for Gov. Andy Beshear’s office as the commissioner for the state’s Department of Workforce Development. While there, she worked on “Everybody Counts,” a program aimed at ensuring every graduating senior from Jefferson County Public High Schools goes into a well-paying job or higher learning institution.

“I have seen her put her heart and soul into programs that we know can give everyone potential opportunity and can be the type of game changers we all want to see,” Beshear said.

Beshear said he believed Price would bring that care to her work at the Louisville Urban League.

Price’s predecessor Saqida Reynolds said Price is more than ready to fill the position.

“It is so crystal clear that you are everything this community needs right now,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds announced her departure from the Louisville Urban League in July which began the months-long search for her replacement. She will become the CEO of an unnamed New York-based organization. She will remain in Louisville full-time and continue to work with the Louisville Urban League in an advisory capacity.

Related Story After 7 years at the helm of Louisville Urban League, Sadiqa Reynolds set to step down

During her seven years as leader, Reynolds oversaw the Urban League through the 2020 racial justice uprising, becoming a prominent figure throughout the protest.

The Louisville Urban League Sports and Learning Complex also opened under Reynold’s tenure. The $53 million project was recently paid in full after a donation from the Brown family.

Price said she hopes to continue the work Reynolds did during her time as leader.

“Many will look at the investments that we just talked about that are being made in the West End and think that’s enough, and I’m here to tell you, with everyone else that’s spoken, that more is required, much more is required,” Price said.

Related Story Louisville Urban League Receives $8M Grant To Target Racial Inequities

Price said the real challenge is to be humble and seek guidance from those the nonprofit aims to serve.

“We cannot honestly believe that creating groups and organizations to help Black people without the leadership, voice and power of Black people is the solution, yet this has been done over and over again,” Price said.

During the announcement Friday, Reynolds offered words of encouragement to her soon-to-be predecessor.

“It is just the honor of my life to be able to pass the baton to you; you are so ready for this, every part of it,” Reynolds said.

Price said the work ahead of her will be difficult, but fulfilling.

“We must learn from the mistakes of our bloodied history and make consistent progress to the promise of our future,” Price said. “It is messy and necessary work, but it will be worth it and we will do it together.”