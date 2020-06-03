KMAC Museum’s executive director, Aldy Milliken, will step away from the museum after eight years in the role.

Milliken will leave in June, according to a release from the museum, and KMAC’s director of development and community outreach, Michelle Staggs, will become interim director until the museum finds Milliken’s successor.

In the release, Milliken said he felt it was time to move one and “allow another leader up to bat.”

“I look back with gratitude at all of the artists we have worked with for sharing their creativity with us and look forward to supporting KMAC as a colleague in the years ahead,” he said.

Milliken will head to Park City, Utah, where he’ll become the executive director of Kimball Arts Center.

The outgoing director is credited with honing a “new mission and vision for the museum focused on connecting people to art and creative practice,” and for elevating KMAC’s reputation as an established place for contemporary art.

Milliken also created KMAC’s major fundraising event called KMAC Couture and helped secure accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums. He has also been heavily involved with Louisville’s Arts & Culture Alliance.

“Aldy brought a truly dynamic and exciting energy to KMAC throughout his tenure, and he couldn’t be leaving on a higher note,” incoming board president Theresa Carpenter Beames said in the release. “The museum’s recent Picasso exhibition brought in record crowds, and we’re so excited to build on that momentum moving forward.”

The museum said interim director Michelle Staggs has more than 25 years of fundraising and nonprofit management experience, and has held the role of director of development and community outreach since 2014.