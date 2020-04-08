Some of their Louisville customers are praising new social distancing measures in place at Kroger and Home Depot that limit the number of people who can shop.

Kroger’s policy started April 6. It requires that all stores only allow in half of the customers their building can hold at one time.

Beverly Sartin, 65, who was wearing a mask while shopping, said she supports the policy.

“I’m shopping for my 90-year-old mother today, as well as my 86-year-old aunt and myself,” Sartin said. “It’s hard on all of us, but we all have to do our part if we want this to be over with.”

Home Depot announced its social distancing measures on April 1.

Shopper Justin Johnson said the wait line created by the policy is “a pain in the butt, but it might be necessary.”

“If I get sick, I get sick,” Johnson said. “But here with all these people, I think it’s probably safer in the big picture…to keep it from getting rampant.”

Around midday on Tuesday, 10 people waited in line at the Home Depot on Breckenridge Lane. There was no line at Kroger.