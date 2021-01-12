A Kentucky State Police trooper has been temporarily reassigned after attending the Trump rally in Washington D.C. where a mob of pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol.

KSP Commander Billy Gregory told WFPL News in an emailed statement the trooper attended the rally on his personal time with family. The trooper told authorities he and his family did not enter the U.S. Capitol, Gregory said.

KSP is conducting a full review of personnel to see who attended the rally, he said. Acting Commissioner Philip Burnett Jr. said it’s the same review process that would be followed any time there is questionable activity among law enforcement.

“The horrific acts that took place last week on sacred national grounds are completely unacceptable. KSP is reviewing the employee’s participation. It is the right thing to do to protect our nation, democracy, agency and all KSP employees,” Burnett said.

Gregory did not name the trooper and did not respond to follow-up questions about the trooper’s identity.

LEX 18 reported last week that Franklin County Sheriff deputy Jeff Farmer also attended the rally in D.C. last week, though Farmer said he did not go to the Capitol.

WFPL News reached out to a number of law enforcement agencies, few have responded.

Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. John Bradley said officers don’t have to inform the department how they spend their time off. He also said that as of Monday, LMPD has not taken any action pertaining to the attack on the U.S. Capitol.