Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed to run for governor in 2023, shaking up the Republican race to try to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

The 36-year-old has been attorney general since 2019, his first term in any elected office. He was previously a corporate attorney and general counsel for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Cameron is the third Republican to launch a 2023 gubernatorial campaign, including Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and State Auditor Mike Harmon. Former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Knight Craft has also strongly hinted at a run for governor.

The announcement has implications for other races in Kentucky. Because candidates can’t run for two offices at the same time in Kentucky, Cameron’s candidacy means there will now be an open election for attorney general.

After news broke of Cameron’s candidacy, Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams quickly tweeted that he is now considering a run for attorney general, saying, “GOP voters are blessed with great choices.”

Former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, another McConnell ally, is also rumored to be considering a run for attorney general.