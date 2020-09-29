Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will release the recording of the grand jury that was impaneled to consider charges against the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor, Cameron said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, during the arraignment for former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison, a Jefferson County judge ordered Cameron’s office to file the recording with the court by Wednesday. Cameron said in an emailed statement that his office has an ethical obligation to keep grand jury proceedings secret but it was apparent that couldn’t happen due to the public interest in the case, and he will comply with the judge’s order.

“We have no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts on our presentation because we are confident in the case we presented,” Cameron said. “Once the public listens to the recording, they will see that over the course of two-and-a-half days, our team presented a thorough and complete case to the Grand Jury.”

Cameron also said his office shared all the evidence, “even though the evidence supported that Sergeant Mattingly and Detective Cosgrove were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker.”

But the statement revealed that Cameron’s prosecutors only sought charges of wanton endangerment.

Hankison was the only one indicted, and he was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. All were for endangering Taylor’s neighbors; Cameron’s statement didn’t address whether he also sought that charge on Taylor’s behalf.

Taylor was shot and killed March 13 by the LMPD officers while they were executing a search warrant at her home.