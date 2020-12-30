Gov. Andy Beshear announced an uptick in COVID-19 cases Wednesday, after expressing optimism over declining numbers in recent weeks.

Beshear announced 3,784 new cases. That eclipsed each total from the previous two Wednesdays by nearly 1,000 cases.

“Our report for today is higher than it has been for a number of days,” Beshear said. “The progress we have made is fragile. We have to keep working and making good decisions every day.”

The positivity rate rose back above 9% on Wednesday. Beshear said this could be due to testing sites being limited over the holidays.

Beshear urged Kentuckians to engage in safe practices during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Like Thanksgiving and Christmas, he said celebrations should be small “ideally” limited to one household.

“We need everybody to be safe this New Year’s Eve,” he said. “Do not gather in large groups.”

Beshear announced 29 new deaths on Wednesday. Nearly 1,700 Kentuckians are in the hospital with COVID-19, 433 are in the ICU, and 234 are on ventilators.