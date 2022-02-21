Louisville voters in House District 42 will decide who succeeds longtime Democratic state Rep. Reginald Meeks in Tuesday’s special election.

Former ACLU lobbyist Keturah Herron is running to succeed fellow democrat Meeks. Herron played a crucial role in drafting Louisville’s ordinance banning no-knock warrants during Breonna Taylor protests in 2020.

Herron said it’s that experience that compelled her to run for statewide office. If elected, she’ll serve as the only openly queer member of the Kentucky House.

She’s running against Republican Judy Martin Stallard, a self-described small business owner who formerly worked in the steel industry. Stallard previously ran for the seat in 2018 but lost to Meeks.

Only residents living in the boundaries of House District 42 are eligible to vote. The district cuts across Jefferson County from Park Duvalle in the west to Crescent Hill in the east.

Jefferson County Clerk

Although the Republican-led legislature recently redrew districts statewide, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office says the special election will be based on the house map that was in effect when Meeks resigned from office.

To find out whether you’re eligible to vote Tuesday, check this website at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. Find out more information about the special election including voting locations here.

The election will be held Tuesday. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.