Kentucky motorists have expanded license renewal options. The state launched a permanent mail-in program Friday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is in charge of the mail-in program. The resource was made available for a short time last year as part of state efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“The mail-in program builds upon the successful summer launch of Kentucky’s first online driver’s license renewal service,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press release.

He said the online and mail-in services aim to help most users renew their licenses without having to visit an office in person.

The mail-in program offers residents a remote option for certain tasks, such as replacing lost or stolen cards and paying check, said transportation secretary Jim Gray in the press release. Its services apply to:

Renewals of ID cards, four-year driver’s, motorcycle and operator licenses.

Requests for address changes and newID cards, four-year driver’s, motorcycle and operator licenses.

REAL ID renewals for existing holders only.

The following can’t be done via the mail: first-time upgrades from standard-issue licenses to REAL IDs; renewals that require name changes; and eight-year and commercial driver’s licenses. Those requests require document verification and must be made in person.

More information is available at KYTC’s website.