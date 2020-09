Gov. Andy Beshear reported another 948 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday. Of those new cases, 151 were children aged 18 or younger.

“This is the third highest number of positive cases we’ve ever had in a single day,” said Gov. Beshear said in a statement. “Our positivity rate is also going up.”

The governor also reported an additional nine deaths. That brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 to 1,044 in Kentucky.