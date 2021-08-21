The Kentucky Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that a lower court shouldn’t have blocked new laws that limit Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency powers during the pandemic. The order is not an overall ruling on their constitutionality, though.

Beshear filed a lawsuit in February after the state legislature passed several measures limiting his emergency powers, including a bill restricting the governor’s emergency orders to 30 days unless renewed by the legislature, and one allowing businesses and schools to ignore state emergency regulations as long as they follow CDC guidelines.

The state Supreme Court heard arguments over the case earlier this summer.

The decision means Beshear’s challenge to those laws will go back to Franklin Circuit Court, with an order for the lower court to no longer block the laws from going into effect. The court had put a temporary injunction on the laws.

The ruling is mixed. The court didn’t rule whether the laws are constitutional, but said they were “lawfully passed” and that Franklin Circuit Court overstepped its authority by blocking them.

The seven-member Kentucky Supreme Court wrote the lower court’s findings were “largely unsupported by sound legal principles because they are occasioned by erroneous interpretations of the constitutional authority of the Governor and law.”

The decision comes two days after a federal judge temporarily blocked Beshear’s school mask mandate from applying to private schools.

Beshear’s mask mandate for K-12 public schools and a separate 270-day mandate issued by the Kentucky Board of Education are still in effect.