The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a petition to recall a Jefferson County Public Schools tax increase is null and void.

JCPS superintendent Marty Pollio said in a statement the decision will facilitate more investments and is a “win for the children of Jefferson County.”

Statement on court ruling regarding the 2020 tax recall petition. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zn1qUjQ2SG — Dr. Marty Pollio (@JCPSSuper) June 16, 2022

Members of the Louisville Tea Party tried to recall the 9.5% property tax increase to support the school district in 2020 with a ballot question. Initially, the Jefferson County Clerk’s office certified there were enough petitions to put a recall question on the ballot in the 2020 General Election.

But weeks before the election, a judge ruled the opponents’ online petition was invalid because organizers altered voter information. The judge also found the county clerk’s office verified hundreds of duplicate signatures. The duplicate signatures, and erroneous and altered entries were uncovered by a consultant hired by the Jefferson County Teachers Association, the teachers’ union.

Tax opponents then appealed to the state’s highest court. But in Thursday’s ruling, all seven justices sided with JCPS and the teachers’ union, which are in favor of the increase.

Justices said the lack of security measures on the electronic recall petition coupled with the alterations made by members of the committee invalidated the petition.

“In cases such as this, the public’s right to vote on a tax recall is rendered null by the inadequacy of the recall petition occasioned by the alterations and lack of required information,” justices wrote in their decision.

“We hold the total absence of any security measures to ensure an electronic signature was in fact made by the purported signatory negates the petition.”

