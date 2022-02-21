Nearly the entire state is under a flood watch on Tuesday as a system of warm moist air moves through Kentucky.

One to three inches of rain are possible through Tuesday with highs reaching 69 degrees, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessica Lee.

“As we get all the extra moisture and warmth we have an upper level system that’s going to move towards us that will help spark showers across the area,” Lee said.

Temperatures will cool down as a cold front passes through mid week, but Lee says a second system that could bring more precipitation is expected to move through later this week.

National Weather Service

The National Weather Service forecasts the Ohio River will reach flood stage overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Flash flooding is also possible in low-lying areas.

Winter and spring are Louisville’s most common seasons for flooding.

Lee said drivers should take precautions when approaching flooded areas.