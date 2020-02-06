The University of Louisville has hired David Parrott to be the permanent Title IX and Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator. Parrott had been serving in the interim role since September.

As KyCIR previously reported, Parrott took the interim job after being fired from the University of Florida following an investigation into misuse of funds.

In the permanent position, Parrott will be paid $102,287 a year to ensure the university’s compliance with federal regulations on sex discrimination and students with disabilities. That includes overseeing the university’s handling of sexual misconduct complaints.

His salary matches that of his predecessor, Brian Bigelow, who resigned last summer after a reorganization.

University spokesperson John Karman said Parrott was hired after a national search.

Before coming to U of L, Parrott was the vice president for student affairs at the University of Florida, earning $300,000 a year. He was fired after the university opened an internal investigation into the misuse of public money, according to the Gainesville Sun.

University spokesperson Steve Orlando told the Gainesville Sun that the investigation found no misuse of state funds, but did find “improper financial administration within Student Affairs.”

“I have a 25+ year unblemished career of integrity and good judgement while assuming increasing responsibilities … at tier 1 public universities,” Parrott said in an email to KyCIR in October. “I expect to continue that record.”

Parrott worked in student affairs at Texas A&M, Western Michigan University and Western Kentucky University, where he earned his undergraduate and masters degrees. He received his doctorate degree from U of L.

