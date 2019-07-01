The weekday evening lineup on 89.3 WFPL will sound a little different, starting this week. We’re adding shows to bring you different perspectives from around the country — from an hour dedicated to looking at the Latino American experience, to a new show highlighting women “rising up.” Here’s what you’ll hear on WFPL, starting July 1, 2019:

Monday at 9 p.m.: Latino USA

For the past 25 years, this award-winning program from NPR has provided a platform for Latino voices and perspectives. Hosted by Maria Hinojosa (pictured above), the program specializes in news, culture and storytelling that creates a space where Latino Americans hear their experiences reflected, and where non-Latinos can join the conversations happening in Latino communities.

Tuesday and Wednesday at 9 p.m.: To the Best of Our Knowledge

No change here! We’ll continue carrying To the Best of Our Knowledge in this time slot. To the Best of Our Knowledge is a radio show about big ideas that fuel deep insights into our world through interviews with the world’s luminaries, from experts to cultural icons. Each show revolves around a theme where we explore these ideas and the people who consider them.

Thursday at 9 p.m.: Inflection Point

Inflection Point is a podcast and public radio show about how women rise up, social change and the quest for equality. Host Lauren Schiller talks with women who have risen to a challenge and stepped up to create change. Every episode offers stories, experiences and ideas you can apply to your own life.

Friday at 9 p.m.: Hidden Brain

We already air this program on Sunday at 10 a.m., but are adding an additional broadcast on Friday night. A blend of science and storytelling, Hidden Brain and host Shankar Vedantam reveal the patterns that drive human behavior, the biases that shape our choices, and the imperceptible forces that influence our relationships. It’s a program that helps curious people understand the world, current events, and themselves.

Friday at 10 p.m.: PRX Remix Select

Remix Select is a public radio grab bag, where every story you pull out is delightful and unexpected. There’s nothing else like it in public radio, and we’re adding this additional hour to our lineup.

We’d love to hear what you think about these changes. You can reach me directly at epeterson@wfpl.org.