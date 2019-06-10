For the first time ever, the rainbow LGBTQ flag is flying at Louisville Metro Hall.

Mayor Greg Fischer joined other local politicians and activists on Monday afternoon to raise the flag, which also features a black fleur-de-lis.

“This month marks a special celebration of our LGBTQ family as we celebrate, and officially declare June 10 – 17 Pride Week in our great city of Louisville,” said Fischer.

This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the passing of Louisville’s Fairness Ordinance. The legislation bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender and identity, and was the first of its kind in Kentucky.

“That’s why we’re proud to become the first Kentucky community to officially display an international symbol of inclusivity by raising the pride flag,” Fischer said.

12-year-old Egan Evans was in the crowd with his mother, waving a miniature pride flag in the air.

“I feel that these people are amazing people, and that they’re people too, and that we’re leading to equality,” Egan said.

Sister Velveeta Von Tease was on hand to represent the Derby City Sisters, a fundraising group who call themselves, “an order of radical fun loving Nuns.” She said she didn’t realize it was the first time the flag had officially flown in Louisville, but she approved.

“It’s beautiful to see something like this here happening today,” she said. “Just a great turnout of lovely people.”

The Kentuckiana Pride Festival will take place this weekend at the Big Four Lawn in Waterfront Park. Louisville Public Media is a sponsor.