Ratepayers with Louisville Gas and Electric are going to see higher costs for heating their homes this winter beginning Nov. 1.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts home heating fuels are going to be more expensive this winter across the country due to higher supply costs and a colder winter.

Louisville Gas & Electric has already asked for and received a quarterly rate adjustment that will increase natural gas rates 33% percent from the same time last year.

As a result, the average resident using 6,000 cubic feet of gas per month will see their bill increase by about $22.18.

LG&E spokesperson Natasha Collins says the quarterly cost adjustment allows the utility to recover the costs it pays for natural gas, increasing or decreasing rates for customers depending on the market.

“What we have seen is that there is an increase in natural gas supplies nationwide and that is impacting natural gas customers,” Collins said.

Collins encouraged customers struggling to pay their bills to reach out to LG&E for help.

“We understand that it’s a challenge. It would be in any year, but especially given what we’ve all been managing over the last couple of years,” she said.

The rate adjustment period ends January 31st of next year.