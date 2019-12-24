Since he was a child himself, veteran Louisville broadcaster Barry Bernson has loved the Dylan Thomas memoir, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” This holiday season, Bernson recruited some local voice actors to bring the text to life as a radio script, and brought it to Louisville Public Media to share, as a Christmas gift to our listeners.

This collection of boyhood memories from Christmastime in the 1920s will air on 89.3 WFPL on Christmas Eve at 8pm, and Christmas morning at 10. But in case you won’t be near a radio, we’ve shared it below. Happy holidays from Barry Bernson, and Louisville Public Media!

Listen to “A Child’s Christmas in Wales”: