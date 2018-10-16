Louisville residents will go to the polls on Nov. 6 to choose a mayor. Tonight, at 7:00 p.m., WFPL is proud to host a candidate forum with Democratic incumbent Mayor Greg Fischer and Republican Councilwoman Angela Leet.

The forum is produced in partnership with WAVE 3 News and the League of Women Voters. From 7:00-8:00 p.m., you can listen live here, or stream below via WAVE 3 News:

Then, around 8:15 p.m., several of the independent candidates for mayor will take the stage, including Jackie Green, Chris Thieneman, Sean Vandevander, Billy Ralls, Isaac Thacker IV and Henry Owens III. WAVE 3 will carry that debate at the player embedded above.