Gubernatorial candidates Matt Bevin (the current governor, and a Republican) and Andy Beshear (the current attorney general, and a Democrat) faced off on Thursday in a debate hosted by Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and broadcast live on WKMS. It’s the first of five debates planned between the two candidates.

Election Day is November 5; the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky is Monday, October 7.

Listen to the full debate here: