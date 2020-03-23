This weekend, churches, temples and synagogues took to the internet to bring their message of faith to Kentuckians stuck at home.

They did this in response to Governor Andy Beshear’s request — and ultimately, his order — to stay closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I am a person of deep faith,” Beshear said at a press conference Thursday. “I am a deacon in my church. It’s not an easy decision. But it’s an absolutely necessary decision.”

Listen below to hear how Kentuckians some congregations are adapting their faith traditions in the era of the coronavirus pandemic.