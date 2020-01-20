Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — a national holiday recognizing the legacy of the civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. And early Monday morning, people gathered in downtown Louisville for the annual MLK Hope Breakfast, a fundraiser for the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation. This year’s speakers included Karina Barillas of La Casita Center, Dr. Ricky Jones, the chair of the University of Louisville’s Pan-African Studies Department and the Reverend Alyce French Johnson, the pastor of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Here are their speeches; we’ll be broadcasting the program tonight at 8:00 on 89.3 WFPL.

Listen to Karina Barillas, the executive director of La Casita Center:

Listen to Dr. Ricky Jones, the chair of the University of Louisville’s Pan-African Studies Department:

Listen to the Reverend Alyce French Johnson, pastor of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church: