On Tuesday, October 16, WFPL in partnership with WAVE 3 News and the League of Women Voters held two mayoral candidates’ forums in our downtown performance studio. During the first hour, Democratic incumbent Greg Fischer and Republican Councilwoman Angela Leet answered questions from the moderators. During the second hour, five of the independent candidates for mayor took the stage.

Participants included Billy Ralls, Isaac Marion Thacker IV, Jackie Green, Sean Vandevander and Chris Thieneman; the conversation covered topics including cannabis legalization, environmental issues and public safety. You can listen to the full forum in the player above.