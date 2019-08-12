David McCraw is the deputy general counsel at the New York Times, working on the front lines to defend the newspaper’s journalists and their work. On May 14, 2019 at the University of Louisville’s Kentucky Author Forum, he talked about his book “Truth In Our Times: Inside the Fight for Press Freedom in the Age of Alternative Facts.” He’s interviewed by former DEA Administrator and current MSNBC legal analyst Chuck Rosenberg; you can listen to their conversation in the player above.