On Monday, 89.3 WFPL commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a special program.

Here are some of the speeches from the “Hope Breakfast,” an annual celebration of King’s life and legacy held at the Muhammad Ali Center.

The fundraising event was presented by the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation. The speakers included:

Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, Stated Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church

Theresa Reno-Weber, President and CEO-Metro United Way

University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi was scheduled to speak as well, but was unable to attend.

Listen to the program in the audio player above.