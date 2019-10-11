Twelve Democratic presidential candidates will face each other on Tuesday, October 15 in Westerville, Ohio for a debate hosted by CNN and the New York Times. You can listen to that debate live at 8:00 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL, hosted by NPR’s Audie Cornish.

This is the first debate of this campaign season where the Democratic field has been narrowed enough to hold a single event, ensuring all of the front-runners have a chance to address each other. But as the New York Times reports, this is also the most crowded debate stage in history.

Here’s who qualified (meaning they had at least a 2 percent polling threshold in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls, and also at least 130,000 unique donors including 400 per state from at least 20 states):

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.

Julián Castro, the former housing secretary

Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

Senator Kamala Harris of California

Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota

Former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont

Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund investor

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts

Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur

Listen Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL.