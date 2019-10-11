Twelve Democratic presidential candidates will face each other on Tuesday, October 15 in Westerville, Ohio for a debate hosted by CNN and the New York Times. You can listen to that debate live at 8:00 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL, hosted by NPR’s Audie Cornish.
This is the first debate of this campaign season where the Democratic field has been narrowed enough to hold a single event, ensuring all of the front-runners have a chance to address each other. But as the New York Times reports, this is also the most crowded debate stage in history.
Here’s who qualified (meaning they had at least a 2 percent polling threshold in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls, and also at least 130,000 unique donors including 400 per state from at least 20 states):
- Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
- Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.
- Julián Castro, the former housing secretary
- Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
- Senator Kamala Harris of California
- Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas
- Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund investor
- Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur
Listen Tuesday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL.