October 11, 2019

Twelve Democratic presidential candidates will face each other on Tuesday, October 15 in Westerville, Ohio for a debate hosted by CNN and the New York Times. You can listen to that debate live at 8:00 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL, hosted by NPR’s Audie Cornish.

This is the first debate of this campaign season where the Democratic field has been narrowed enough to hold a single event, ensuring all of the front-runners have a chance to address each other. But as the New York Times reports, this is also the most crowded debate stage in history.

Here’s who qualified (meaning they had at least a 2 percent polling threshold in four Democratic National Committee-approved polls, and also at least 130,000 unique donors including 400 per state from at least 20 states):

  • Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr.
  • Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey
  • Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.
  • Julián Castro, the former housing secretary
  • Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii
  • Senator Kamala Harris of California
  • Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota
  • Former Representative Beto O’Rourke of Texas
  • Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  • Tom Steyer, a former hedge fund investor
  • Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  • Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur

