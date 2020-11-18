This year is different in almost every way, and Thanksgiving is no exception. We hope you can find a way to safely spend time with the ones you hold dear and take a moment to reflect on what you are grateful for — yes, even in 2020.

We hope you enjoy listening to these special programs. Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at 89.3 WFPL!

(All programs air on Thursday, Nov. 26)

12-2 p.m. — The Splendid Table’s “Turkey Confidential”

The Splendid Table/APM

Host Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year. (Because of logistical restrictions based on the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Turkey Confidential will be a pre-produced two-hour program.)

2-3 p.m. — Julie’s Library: A Family Feast

Legendary actress and author Julie Andrews invites you to join her for story time in her library. Julie and her daughter, children’s author and educator Emma Walton Hamilton, will share four stories perfect for a family feast. Special guests will join Emma and Julie in the library, including authors Oge Mora and Mac Barnett. This cozy hour of radio will appeal to multiple generations of listeners, from toddlers to great-grandparents and everyone in between.

3-4 p.m. — Giving Thanks: A Celebration of Fall, Food & Gratitude

Giving Thanks/APM

With music and stories for Thanksgiving, host John Birge creates a thoughtful, contemporary reflection on the meaning of the holiday. Classical music is the heart and soul of the original Giving Thanks. There are no clichés about pilgrims and pumpkin pies between the music. Instead, it’s a contemporary celebration of the spirit of Gratitude.