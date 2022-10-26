This Halloween, it’s the living versus the DEAD!!!

Join us for a special rebroadcast of “Night of the Living Dead: A Radio Play” by Kentucky Shakespeare. Recorded in front of a live audience at Louisville Public Media studios in 2019, “Night of the Living Dead” features actors from Kentucky Shakespeare in a unique adaption of the 1968 cult classic, complete with Foley sound effects.

“Night of the Living Dead” takes us to a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania where seven people have taken refuge from a growing group strangely-active corpses.

Listen Halloween at 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL or stream it here.

Courtesy Kentucky Shakespeare

“Night of the Living Dead,” adapted by Amy Attaway from the George A. Romero screenplay

Directed by Amy Attaway

Cast:

Laura Ellis as Barbara/Judy

Dathan Hooper as Ben

Jon Huffman as Harry Cooper

Gayle King on piano/keyboard and as Dr. Grimes

Abigail Bailey Maupin as Helen Cooper

Gregory Maupin as the Narrator

Matt Street as Johnny/Tom

Designers:

Costume Design by Donna Lawrence-Downs

Lighting Design by Brian Owens

Sound Design by Laura Ellis

Stage Manager: Maria Allgeier

Disclosure: Laura Ellis is director of podcasts and special projects at Louisville Public Media. WFPL Program Director Jonese Franklin is a member of the Kentucky Shakespeare Board.