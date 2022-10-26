This Halloween, it’s the living versus the DEAD!!!
Join us for a special rebroadcast of “Night of the Living Dead: A Radio Play” by Kentucky Shakespeare. Recorded in front of a live audience at Louisville Public Media studios in 2019, “Night of the Living Dead” features actors from Kentucky Shakespeare in a unique adaption of the 1968 cult classic, complete with Foley sound effects.
“Night of the Living Dead” takes us to a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania where seven people have taken refuge from a growing group strangely-active corpses.
Listen Halloween at 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL or stream it here.
“Night of the Living Dead,” adapted by Amy Attaway from the George A. Romero screenplay
Directed by Amy Attaway
Cast:
Laura Ellis as Barbara/Judy
Dathan Hooper as Ben
Jon Huffman as Harry Cooper
Gayle King on piano/keyboard and as Dr. Grimes
Abigail Bailey Maupin as Helen Cooper
Gregory Maupin as the Narrator
Matt Street as Johnny/Tom
Designers:
Costume Design by Donna Lawrence-Downs
Lighting Design by Brian Owens
Sound Design by Laura Ellis
Stage Manager: Maria Allgeier
Disclosure: Laura Ellis is director of podcasts and special projects at Louisville Public Media. WFPL Program Director Jonese Franklin is a member of the Kentucky Shakespeare Board.