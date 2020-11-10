In 2020, the big things in this world feel extra big. A global pandemic. A national uprising against racial injustice. A polarized populace voting in a protracted election.

And when the big things are too much, sometimes it’s the little things that keep us going.

Maybe you’ve rekindled a love for reading or gotten really into doing jigsaw puzzles. You’ve launched a friendship with your neighbors, or learned a new skill.

How are you finding joy heading into the winter? And will you share it with us, so we can share it with our community?

Take one to three minutes to and tell us your name and whatever else you want to share about yourself. Then let us know what little thing is keeping you going these days. Here are three ways to do it:

Record a voice memo or video on your phone (here’s how) and send it to littlethings@wfpl.org.

Record a video on your phone and send it to littlethings@wfpl.org (you don’t have to appear in the video if you don’t want to — we just need the audio).

Or call (502) 814-6560 and leave us a voice mail (this has the lowest audio quality, but we’ll make it work!).

Then stay tuned — throughout the winter, we’ll share some on the radio and at wfpl.org/littlethings.

Here’s our first installment: