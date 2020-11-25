Hannah Rae has always loved putting the perfect outfit together. One well-chosen piece with the right amount of sassiness, she says, “helps me play this character of someone who is just fully inhabiting their authenticity.”

Hannah lost her job due to pandemic-related cutbacks, so, like a lot of us, she isn’t getting dressed up for work every day anymore. But that hasn’t stopped her from enjoying the mood-boosting effects of spectacular clothes.

“Even if I’m just at home in my room, or walking my dogs around the neighborhood, just putting on something that brings me joy can really turn my day around,” Hannah says.

On today’s edition of Little Things, she tells us how one particularly fabulous piece makes her feel: