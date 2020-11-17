Betsy Scureman has been attending St. Mary’s Center for 25 years. But when COVID-19 hit, Betsy and her classmates, adults with developmental disabilities, had to start getting together on Zoom instead. Betsy says her home felt like a prison.

But a teacher with a button maker inspired Betsy and her dad Mark to launch a new project, and now they’re keeping their classmates and neighbors healthier and more connected. They tell the story in today’s edition of Little Things:

What little thing is giving you joy these days? And will you pass it along to us? Here’s how.