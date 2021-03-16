Tuesday is the last day of the Kentucky General Assembly’s legislative session before the veto period, and lawmakers are in their annual last-minute push to get a number of bills through before midnight. This gives them an opportunity to override any vetoes from Gov. Andy Beshear when they return for the last two days of session at the end of the month.

There are several important bills on the move that would make big changes to K-12 education. Here is the latest.

Updated at 1:20 p.m.

Senate Stands Behind Move To Remove Teacher And Student From Ky. Board Of Education

The Senate voted not to recede from its changes to HB 178, which reorganizes the state board of education. The chambers are now at odds over a Senate provision that removes the nonvoting student and teacher members from the board. Members from each chamber will be appointed to a free conference committee that will meet this afternoon to see if they can come to agreement.

House Rejects Senate’s Proposal To Remove Teacher And Student From Ky. Board Of Education

The House rejected by a wide margin the Senate’s changes to a bill reorganizing the Kentucky Board of Education, which would have removed the board’s nonvoting student and teacher members.

Both Republicans and Democrats criticized the Senate’s decision to remove those positions, which were created by Beshear. He added a Rowan County special education teacher Allison Slone when he reorganized the board upon taking office in 2019. He added the student member, Eastern High School junior Solyana Mesfin, in October 2020.

“I’m just bewildered as to why the other chamber decided that it wasn’t a good idea to have a teacher and a student on the board of education, particularly since they’re nonvoting positions,” Jefferson County Democratic Rep. Tina Bojanowski said.

“If we had an agriculture board without a farmer on it, if we had a police board without a policeman on it, if we had a bar association without an attorney on it, it wouldn’t float,” Lexington Republican Rep. Killian Timoney said.

Other provisions in the bill would remove the governor’s power to reorganize the board of education, and would require the governor to appoint members of both major political parties. The bill would also require equal numbers of men and women on the board, and require racial minority representation proportionate to the total racial minority population of the state.

The bill heads back to the Senate for now.

Tax Credit Scholarship Bill On The Move, With Senate Changes

A House bill that would create a controversial $25 million tax-credit scholarship program got the green light from a Senate committee, but with some important changes.

The version that squeaked through the House last week would allow parents to use the scholarship funds to pay for private school tuition, but only in counties with more than 150,000 people. That would be Fayette, Jefferson and Kenton counties. The House also included a provision funding full-day kindergarten across the state.

The new version passed by the Senate Appropriations and Revenue committee on Tuesday would allow parents in counties with 90,000 residents or more to use the funds for private school tuition, and removes the full-day kindergarten funding. If passed, both provisions would be considered losses by public school advocates.

Tax-credit scholarship programs are in at least 17 states, and are popular with supporters of privatizing K-12 education. Kentucky’s program would allow individuals and corporations to receive tax credits of up to 97% for their donations to a scholarship fund. Low- and middle-income families could apply for funds to use for educational expenses, such as school fees, textbooks and tutoring, and, in some counties, private school tuition.

The program is controversial because some say it diverts funding from cash-strapped public schools to private ones.

Ryland Barton contributed to this reporting.