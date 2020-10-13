The Senate Judiciary Committee is continuing hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump’s pick to fill the seat of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September. The process is going ahead, despite the spread of coronavirus at the White House and positive tests for two Republican senators on the committee.

Senators may attend the hearings either virtually or in person. We expect to hear questions from all 22 senators for Judge Barrett. Each senator gets 30 minutes for questioning.

Listen to NPR’s live coverage on 89.3 FM or watch video of the day’s proceedings below: