Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of severe winter weather expected across the state Thursday and Friday.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, freezing rain, sleet and between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch of ice to many parts of Kentucky. State emergency officials said the ice could lead to downed power lines and trees, potentially causing widespread power outages.

Beshear and other Kentucky officials gave an update on the state’s response to the storm Thursday afternoon. Watch video of the briefing below:

