Louisville Metro Police have arrested the person they say shot and killed Brandon Waddles, 21, and his three-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph.

Lieutenant Donnie Burbrink, who leads LMPD’s homicide division, announced Tuesday that LMPD and the U.S. Marshals had arrested Kevon Lawless on charges of murder, first degree burglary and unlawful possession of a handgun.

LMPD arrested Evan Ross last week and charged him with facilitating the murders.

“Mr. Lawless is the person who actually, we believe through the investigation, is the one who shot and killed Brandon and Trinity and Mr. Ross assisted him in this case,” Burbank said.

Burbrink said Lawless was on the department’s radar but that Tuesday’s arrest was made possible thanks to tips from the community.

Burbrink also said they believe Lawless and the victim, Brandon Waddles, knew each other. He declined to provide any more information, however, because he says the investigation is ongoing.

The murder of Waddles and his daughter come during an especially violent year in Louisville. The city saw its 100th murder of 2020 last week.