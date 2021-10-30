Louisville Metro Police Department has identified Timothy Lanham as the officer who shot and killed a man in Clifton Heights on Tuesday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Lanham has worked for LMPD since 2012. The department assigned him to the 5th division, which includes the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Records show Lanham has not received any disciplinary action or demerits while working for the division.

His personnel file included several letters of commendation, including one that praises his response to a domestic disturbance call.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, Metrosafe, Louisville’s 911 emergency dispatcher, reported there was an armed person at the scene.

On Tuesday, Ruoff said the man fired at LMPD officers, and at least one officer returned fire.

Lanham has since been placed on paid administrative leave while the Kentucky State Police investigates.

Officials have not provided a timeline for the investigation.

LMPD has yet to identify the man who was shot and killed.