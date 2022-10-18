A Louisville Metro Police Department officer who was accused of sending explicit photographs without consent has entered his resignation, according to a release from the department.

Harry Seeders was placed on administrative leave by the department on Oct. 10 due to his then-pending charges.

According to court documents, Seeders was accused of sending an image of the accuser’s exposed breasts to a group of 19 people on March 27. Among this group were the accuser’s acquaintances. The accuser went to LMPD to report the incident.

Court records show Seeders was arrested on Oct. 10 and posted his $10,000 bail the next day.

On Oct. 13, Seeders pleaded guilty to the charge. He was sentenced to a conditional sentence of one year and won’t serve any jail time unless he is arrested again or commits another crime. He was released on his own recognizance.

A judge ordered Seeders to give up his law enforcement certification and undergo a mental health assessment, as well as a follow-up, according to court records.

Attorney Steve Schroering, who is representing Seeders, declined to comment when contacted by WFPL News.

The same day as Seeders’ guilty plea, LMPD officials released a statement saying the department had begun the termination process for him.

This isn’t the first time Seeders has faced criminal charges. In June 2021, he was arrested on two counts of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly hit, shoved and strangled a woman he was dating. Those charges were dismissed on the same day as the guilty plea.

He has a history of similar accusations and charges.

At the time of his June arrest, Seeders was already out on administrative leave after he shot and killed Brian Allen Thurman during a Nov. 2020 traffic stop.

Seeder’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13, where a judge will review the treatment he was ordered to undergo.