A Louisville Metro Police officer shot and killed a man just after midnight Tuesday morning.

LMPD released a brief statement saying officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2500 block of River Bend Drive. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, Metrosafe, Louisville’s 911 emergency dispatcher, reported there was an armed person at the scene.

Ruoff said a man fired at officers and that “at least one LMPD officer” fired their weapon, shooting and killing the man. The identity of the deceased and the police officers has not been made public.

Body camera footage captured the incident, and the Kentucky State Police will lead the investigation into the fatal shooting, Ruoff said.

In March, LMPD officers shot Louisville residents in two separate incidents. In one, an officer injured a man after what police described as an exchange of gunfire. An officer also injured a man in the other shooting, which police said occurred during an attempted arrest for a “domestic-violence related arson.”

KSP is investigating those shootings as well, under a plan announced by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in 2020.

Representatives for KSP and for Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.