A Louisville Metro Police officer shot and killed a man Sunday during a traffic stop on a stolen car in Portland, interim chief Yvette Gentry said early Monday morning.

The traffic stop occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of Gilligan Avenue. Gentry said the First Division officer “discharged his weapon” during the course of the stop and shot an occupant of the car. Another occupant fled during the interaction, she said.

Gentry didn’t name the man, but the coroner identified him Monday afternoon as Brian Allen Thurman, a 49-year-old white man.

Thurman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The officer, who LMPD hasn’t named yet, was also transported for minor injuries.

Gentry did not address what led to the shooting or share body camera footage, although she said it does exist.

In past practice, LMPD typically holds an immediate briefing after a police shooting and shares more details and body camera footage the following day.

This is the ninth LMPD shooting this year, and the first since June 2. Gentry said the Kentucky State Police will investigate.