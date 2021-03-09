One man is in the hospital after exchanging fire with a Louisville Metro Police officer Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of Bashford Manor Lane near a Walmart Supercenter in the West Buechel neighborhood.

LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff described the man as “suspect.” She said in a statement LMPD was on the scene participating in a multi-agency investigation.

“During the course of the investigation there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and an LMPD officer. The suspect was struck by the officer’s gunfire. Officers rendered first aid and the suspect was transported to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of his injuries,” Ruoff said in the emailed statement.

She declined to answer further questions.

It is the first instance of a civilian shot by police since November, when an LMPD officer shot and killed a man during a traffic stop in the Portland neighborhood. Kentucky State Police are investigating that shooting, and will investigate Tuesday’s shooting as well.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said last summer he would ask the state agency to take over investigations of shootings by Louisville police.