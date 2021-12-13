A Louisville Metro Police officer shot a man while responding to a reported attempted carjacking Sunday.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the Algonquin neighborhood, near Harrod and Patton courts.

Ruoff, who briefed the press on Sunday evening, said police were setting up a crime scene where a person they identified as a victim had been shot. Then a man began shooting at officers, she said.

Ruoff said an officer fired back and injured the man, who was sent to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that seemed to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD is in contact with Kentucky State Police, she said.

In July 2020, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city will ask Kentucky State Police to investigate shootings by LMPD officers, instead of the local department investigating itself. His decision came several months after LMPD officers fatally shot Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, in her own home.

Ruoff did not provide a timeline for the investigation, and said both departments are “triaging resources” because the governor deployed state police to western Kentucky for tornado relief efforts.

The person identified as the victim was also sent to the hospital and is anticipated to recover from their injuries, Ruoff said.

A spokesperson was not immediately able to say whether the officer who fired his gun was placed on administrative leave.

This story may be updated.