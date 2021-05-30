Two unnamed Louisville Metro Police officers are on leave after they shot and critically injured a man they said “brandished a firearm” after leading them on a foot chase in southwest Louisville.

The man was in critical condition at University Hospital, according to Louisville Metro Police. They didn’t release any additional information about the man or the officers who shot him.

According to an LMPD statement, officers from LMPD’s Fourth Division were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of Georgetown Place and Conn Alley Sunday morning around 9:40 a.m.

Two men fled from the vehicle and officers pursued them on foot, the statement said. The officers encountered one of the men in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place, where he brandished a firearm, and officers shot him.

The Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation. LMPD follows KSP’s protocols, which means they no longer release the names of the officers and body camera footage as quickly as possible, as had been their recent practice after police shootings.