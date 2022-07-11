An official with the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers shot a man in Shawnee Park Sunday after he shot an officer.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers approached a man “known to have warrants” after the Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at about 8 p.m. He produced a weapon and shot at police, hitting one officer who was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and not seriously injured, according to Smiley.

Smiley did not release the name of the man or the officers who were involved. The man was transported to University of Louisville hospital and his condition was “undetermined,” according to police.

Smiley said a gun was recovered at the scene.

LMPD is consulting with Kentucky State Police on the case.

Bruce Sweeney coaches the youth basketball team the Breewayy Warriors, named in honor of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by LMPD officers. He said the incident will be “in the back of my head all the time ‘til the day I die.”

“The buzzer went off. It was a good game,” Sweeney said.

He recalled seeing a man, who had been watching the game, running and police pursuing him.

“The first thing we all said, ‘Don’t shoot him. Don’t shoot him’,” Sweeney said. “Several times we said that. Next thing I know shots were fired… Why are [police] shooting multiple rounds? There are kids out here. Y’all are supposed to be out here to protect us.”

Several activists who had come to the scene, and stood with Sweeney, questioned LMPD’s narrative and said police need to release body camera footage as soon as possible.

Cortez Rice, an activist from Minneapolis, said it’s upsetting that this happened in a public park near so many people, especially children.

“Bullets have no names on them,” Rice said. “Any one of the kids could have been hit. Any one of these neighbors could have been doing their dishes, looking out their window, and been hit by a stray bullet from officers.”

Sweeney said his own kids had been at the game, but left shortly before the shooting.

“I don’t want to bring my kids no more [to this park],” Sweeney said.

Shortly after the incident, a tweet from LMPD warned the public to stay away from Shawnee Park.

URGENT: Heavy police presence at Shawnee Park. The public is advised to stay away from the area. Media – LMPD will provide a staging area when we can advise of a safe location. pic.twitter.com/zHHrq9UMkL — LMPD (@LMPD) July 11, 2022

Sweeney posted a video on Facebook soon after the shooting that shows a man lying motionless on the ground being rendered aid.

This story has been updated with additional detail.