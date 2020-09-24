A police officer has been shot downtown, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Jessie Halladay confirmed.

The officer is en route to an area hospital. She declined to provide further details and said the department would issue a statement soon.

The shooting comes as hundreds protested downtown in response to today’s announcement that one former officer was charged with wanton endangerment in the Breonna Taylor case.

About an hour prior to the shooting, LMPD officers declared an unlawful assembly at Jefferson Square in response to several small fires set around the Hall of Justice. That prompted some of the protesters to march; gunfire could be heard on the WDRB livefeed as a reporter and camera person followed the marchers near Broadway.

Meanwhile, few protesters were still downtown, where officers are waiting to enforce the city-imposed 9 p.m. curfew.

All is quiet at Jefferson Square Park. pic.twitter.com/pvqivb9l73 — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 24, 2020

This story will be updated.