Louisville Metro Police said a man punched Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday evening.

LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said in a statement that Fischer is “fine.”

Police are investigating the attack and have not made an arrest. The department released photos from nearby security cameras of the man they say hit the mayor.

People can submit tips using LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or through the online crime tip portal.

Fischer made public appearances earlier in the day at Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth events.

