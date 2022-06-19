Metro Louisville
June 18, 2022

Louisville Metro Police said a man punched Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live! on Saturday evening.

LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said in a statement that Fischer is “fine.”

Police are investigating the attack and have not made an arrest. The department released photos from nearby security cameras of the man they say hit the mayor.

People can submit tips using LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or through the online crime tip portal.

Fischer made public appearances earlier in the day at Kentuckiana Pride and Juneteenth events.

This story may be updated.

By John Boyle @JBernardBoyle
John Boyle is a reporter and editor at WFPL news focused on Southern Indiana. He is a corps member with Report For America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.