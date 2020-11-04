There were few surprises in Kentucky on Election Day. Turnout was high, thanks to widespread absentee ballot voting and, for the first time, early voting. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was easily reelected. President Donald Trump scored eight early electoral votes when Kentucky was called for him immediately after the polls closed.

The national’s political news in a presidential election year can overshadow local elections, so here’s a roundup of the local races and winners.

Louisville Metro Council: After General Election, Metro Council Democrats Keep Supermajority

Jefferson County Board of Education: In Jefferson Co. School Board, Kolb And McIntosh Win

Family Court: Lori Goodwin Wins Jefferson County Family Court Judge Seat

Ballot initiatives: Kentucky Voters Reject Longer Judiciary, Commonwealth’s Attorney Terms

Kentucky Voters Again Approve Marsy’s Law Constitutional Amendment

Legislature: Kentucky Republicans Win Big In Statehouse Elections