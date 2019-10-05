The Logan Street Public Market had its grand opening on Saturday after more than two years in the making.

The 25,000 square foot market in the Shelby Park neighborhood features more than 30 vendors selling local and regional treats. Aged Parmesan, fresh mussels, artisanal soaps and handmade ice cream are just a few of the goods available.

Owner Mike Safai said he’s been thinking about opening a market for the last 20 years, but he’s happy it’s happening now.

“This is the perfect neighborhood, perfect location, and I think the people of Louisville are ready for it, because I can’t go anywhere without someone asking me, ‘when are you guys going to be open’,” Safai said.

The market has two levels, a bodega with fresh fruit and vegetables, a bakery and bagel shop. There’s a fish monger, a cheese monger and soon to be a butcher. There are restaurants serving up espresso-rubbed pork belly, fried catfish and fresh arepas.

There’s also coffee, beer and wine, an in-house chef, a demo kitchen and a kids’ area. But Safai says he wants it to be more than all of that, he wants it to be a place where people can come together.

“Me and my wife, we love marketplaces,” he said. “Every city we go, we find out where the market is right away.”

Dozens of people crowded outside the market Saturday morning to watch the ribbon-cutting before making their way inside.

Leanne Pearson Littrell said she’s happy to see Louisville embrace the open market concept. She came over to the Shelby Park neighborhood from Old Louisville to check out the space.

“I came out excited to see this market,” she said. “It reminds me of those that are in Seattle and New York.”

The market is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.