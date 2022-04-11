Longtime New Albany City Council Member Bob Caesar has died, the Floyd County Democratic Party confirmed Monday.

Caesar, who was first elected to the council in 2007 and later served as president, died Friday, according to an obituary published in the News and Tribune. He was 71.

The councilman was active on multiple boards, including the New Albany Redevelopment Authority, Indiana University Advisory Board, Develop New Albany and One Southern Indiana.

Caesar also owned and operated J.O. Endris Jewelers in New Albany before announcing its closure in late 2014.

He also supported investments in community projects including improvements to the Ohio River Greenway, the New Albany parks system and the development of the recently completed New Albany City Hall, according to the Floyd County Democratic Party.

In a statement, Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey said Caesar had been “a good friend known for his generous nature, warm spirit and service to others.

“Bob was a steadfast voice for his district and worked to improve our community for all our citizens.”

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road in New Albany, with the funeral at the chapel there Thursday at 10 a.m.