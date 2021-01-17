State capitals nationwide boosted security Sunday after the FBI warned of armed protests planned in all 50 states. But the Capitol building in Frankfort was all quiet Sunday afternoon, with media and law enforcement vastly outnumbering a few people who tried to enter the grounds and were turned away.

The Capitol grounds were closed Sunday, with only police cars and military vehicles allowed near the building. Kentucky State Police Sgt. Billy Gregory said they are prepared for whatever may happen, but have seen no activity yet. They’re not aware of any specific plans and no permits have been given, but the Capitol grounds are closed and the National Guard and KSP are on standby.

Asked if he thinks the 35-degree, wet weather is discouraging people from showing up, Gregory said, “Would you be here if you didn’t have to be?”

The preparations come in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, and precede next week’s inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.