The Louisville FC soccer arena will be called the Lynn Family Stadium, which will make it the second soccer stadium in Louisville named after Kentucky native Mark Lynn.

Lynn is the owner and operator of optometry company Dr. Mark Lynn and Associates, which is partnered with national company VisionWorks, and the chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board. His name is already on the University of Louisville’s soccer stadium.

Louisville FC officials officials announced the stadium name Monday; the new Lynn Family Stadium will be supported by a 10-year partnership with Lynn and his wife, Cindy.

“First soccer field we got into was more about a university. This soccer field we get into is more about family, more about people, more about us, the community, and who we are,” Lynn said. “Thank you very much for letting us have a chance to be a part of this.”

Louisville City FC Chairman John Neace and President Chairman Brad Estes declined to say how much the Lynn family would pay for the deal, but Mark Lynn said it is a “fair sum.”

Club Coach John Hackworth said the stadium is already attracting talent to the city.

“Every player that’s out there wants to be in a place where they’re cared about. Where they can go to work and be in this high-pressure profession but still be cared about and still have a place to go to work that they want to show up to everyday,” Hackworth said. “Relative to our competitors, you know that we’re going after players, we have that huge advantage right now.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other officials broke ground on the stadium last year, saying it would be ready in time for the team’s 2020 season. It is expected to hold up to hold up to 14,000 fans.

In an update this May, construction managers said the $65 million stadium, which would be paid for in part through public and private funds, is expected to finish on schedule.